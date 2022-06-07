Life.Style.Live!

Business helps raise money for funeral of man killed by car in north Indy

If you’re starting a new business, they’re here to help.

Purple Ribbon Office Solutions specializes in helping elevate and coach businesses that are just beginning their journey.

They’re also raising funds in the wake of a family tragedy involving, Andre A. Smith, who was recently killed on Indy’s north side.

Sandra Day, founder and chief executive officer of Purple Ribbon Office Solutions and Smith’s aunt, and Reneka Day, Smith’s aunt, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share how the community can help their family raise funds for the funeral costs, burial costs, legal counseling and money for Smith’s daughter and her counseling.

The family is also holding community fundraisers to help them meet their goal.

They’re beginning Fish Fry Fridays at 5625 German Church Road and having a Taco Tuesday once a month that will serve as both a business owner networking event and fundraiser.

About Purple Ribbon Office Solutions:

For more information on how to donate click here.

For more information ion on Purple Ribbon Office Solutions, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PURPLE RIBBON OFFICE SOLUTIONS.