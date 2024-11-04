Butler University Women’s Basketball starts season with literacy initiatives

College basketball season kicks off with a spotlight on community engagement and literacy as Butler University women’s basketball team prepares to face Chicago State at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Madison Wise, Butler University Women’s Basketball Coordinator of Recruiting and Creative Content, discusses the season opener and the team’s collaboration with WISH-TV, the NCAA, and the “I Love to Read” initiative.

Wednesday’s game will be part of the NCAA’s “Readers Become Leaders” Kids Day program, an annual event that encourages local students to engage with literacy. Wise shares that the planning began back in July. “It’s an awesome opportunity,” she says, emphasizing that Butler players have created video content sharing their favorite childhood books to inspire young readers in attendance. She adds, “Throughout the game, we’ll be promoting literacy and reading, and it’s just a really neat experience.”

Wise also spoke to the importance of community involvement, a responsibility she’s taken on with enthusiasm. “It’s my favorite part of my job,” she notes, highlighting how the team connects with local schools through programs like pen pal exchanges and reading buddies. “Our players love being out in the community, and it’s just amazing to see it all come together.”

The event will welcome local students free of charge, offering a loud and energized atmosphere typical of Kids Day games. “It’s going to be loud,” Wise remarks. “The kids might not know who they’re rooting for, but that’s what makes it fun—they’re just there to cheer and scream, and it’s a ton of fun.”

Butler’s season starts Wednesday at 11 a.m. against Chicago State, with Kids Day bringing together basketball and literacy in a unique experience for both players and the local community.