Butler’s Pizza returns to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- For 27 years Butler’s Pizza was a staple on Indy’s West side.

Wylie and Amanda Butler started Butler Pizza in 1990.

They closed their three west side locations in 2017.

Years after they closed the locations, community members constantly asked the family to bring back the business.

Eventually, their son Dionne agreed it was time.

With his wife and daughters, Dionne re-opened the family business, this time in the AMP at 16 Tech.

They brought back all the favorite recipes, and added to the menu.

Now offering some healthier options as well.

You can be sure to still get a Faygo and Grippo’s chips when you get you pizza or stromboli as well.

Now in their 70s, Dionne’s parents are involved in greeting customers, and it’s a family affair with his wife, twin daughters and in-laws involved as well.

This newest Black-owned business at the AMP at 16 Tech is now open Monday through Saturday, 11a to 8p.

The AMP at 16 Tech is a springboard for Indy’s next generation of culinary talent and a place for the community to support food entrepreneurs.

The AMP features more than 20 vendors and is located in the innovation hub at the heart of the 16 Tech Innovation District.