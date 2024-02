Buy your ticket for the Mike Epps All-Star Throwback Concert!

Secure your spot for an unforgettable evening at the Mike Epps All-Star Throwback Concert on Friday, February 16th, hosted at the prestigious Madam Walker Legacy Center! We spoke with Mike Epps himself ahead of the show.

Attendees can look forward to seeing: Rakim, Kwamé, Monie Love, Greg Nice, Dana Dane, and Chubb Rock. Purchase tickets here.