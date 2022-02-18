Life.Style.Live!

BWAAM offers customers bargain warehouse appliances & more

Are you looking for name-brand appliances, houseware, furniture, tools and more all for reasonable prices?

BWAAM has you covered! They even had our show covered with a great JennAir dishwasher!

The company name stands for “bargain warehouse appliances and more,” and they’re living up to it in every way by offering up to 70% off of normal retail prices.

Owners Travis and Amber Sutton joined us today to share everything their business has to offer.

Travis says their team walks their customers through every part of the process and for example, has even helped a customer set up a pool that they bought after learning they were having trouble.

When it comes to repairs, BWAAM has both master and factory-certified technicians and offers a service guarantee.

They also offer 100 days same as cash financing.

BWAAM owner Travis is a veteran, and he holds both veterans and first responders near and dear to his heart. That’s why he offers both groups 20% discounts.

About Bargain Warehouse Appliances & More

Bargain Warehouse Appliances and More is a one-stop-shop for liquidation merchandise and appliance sales and service. Stop by the store today to see what they have in stock, inventory changes weekly and there are always great deals. Their goal is to help you save money on the name-brand merchandise you are looking for.

Reason to Choose BWAAM

Regardless of whether you are in the market for a new appliance, sporting goods, tools, furniture, mattresses, electronics, home decor, toys or so much more. They have secret connections in the wholesale world that allows us to give you low prices on your favorite retail brands. Don’t buy untested old junk from other stores. All merchandise at BWAAM Liquidators has been tested by our staff and they guarantee them to not be broken or missing parts. They believe that if we would not buy it ourselves we will not sell it to anyone else.

For more information visit, bwaam.com.

Phone: 317-426-2801

Address: 5375 E Thompson Road Suite F. Indianapolis, IN 46237

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BWAAM.