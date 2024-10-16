Amazon John introduces Calabar python in educational wildlife program

Amazon John recently introduced a unique guest, a Calabar Python, as part of an educational program on wildlife. Known for its distinctive appearance, this species often raises curiosity due to its unusual shape. “I know what you’re thinking—it doesn’t look like a snake,” Amazon John joked, pointing out that the python resembles something left behind in the yard.

The Calabar Python, native to West and Central Africa, is smaller than the more common ball python. “He’s full grown,” John explained, while demonstrating the snake’s unique defense mechanism of curling into a ball. “Ball state—see what I did there?” he quipped, noting how the snake can roll into a compact form when threatened. The snake’s ability to disguise its head and tail further adds to its defense strategy.

“They’re not poisonous or even venomous,” John emphasized, explaining the difference between poisonous and venomous creatures. He went on to describe the python’s role in its ecosystem as a burrowing species that controls rodent populations by consuming young rodents. “It’s a natural method—better than pesticides,” he said.

In Africa, the Calabar Python is also known as the Crown Boa. Despite their similar predatory techniques, boas and pythons are distinct species, both known for constricting their prey. “They squeeze their prey—that’s how they survive,” John said.

While many may shy away from snakes, John noted that the python makes a fascinating educational tool, particularly for teaching children about wildlife. “We do school programs and community outreach to educate kids on nature and how to respect it,” he explained. He encouraged those interested to visit sillysafaris.com for more information about his programs.

Amazon John wrapped up by noting the snake’s calm nature, making it a unique and approachable creature for those curious about the world of reptiles.