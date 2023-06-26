Calling all future lawyers! Free law camp for kids

Kids’ Voice of Indiana is excited to announce a fantastic opportunity for children with their upcoming Law Camp for Kids. Stephanie Sluss, a representative from Kids’ Voice, joined as a guest on camera to provide all the essential details.

This free law camp aims to empower young minds by introducing them to the legal system in an engaging and educational manner. Open to children of various age groups, the camp covers a wide range of topics, offering valuable insights into the workings of the law.

Participants will have the chance to learn about different areas of law, understand their rights, and gain knowledge that will benefit them in their everyday lives.

To sign up and learn more about this incredible opportunity, visit https://www.kidsvoicein.org/event/law-camp-for-kids/.