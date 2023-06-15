Calling all golfers! Join the Martindale Brightwood Golf Clinic & Par3 Tournament

Get ready for an exciting event in the Martindale Brightwood neighborhood as we discuss the upcoming 2nd Annual Martindale Brightwood Golf Clinic & Par3 Tournament. Joining us is Larry Wilson, the Owner of Ultra Elite Group, and Joi Harmon, the Deputy Director of Martindale Brightwood CDC.

This event is open to Martindale Brightwood residents and supporters, inviting them to a fun-filled day at the historic Frederick Douglass Golf Course on Juneteenth and Father’s Day weekend. The golf clinic serves as an important opportunity to connect with the community, especially the youth, and raise awareness about the historical significance of the golf course. The clinic will be conducted by experienced golfers, including representatives from First Tee, a youth development organization that combines golf with a life skills curriculum.

Participants will learn the intricacies of the game while enjoying a delicious lunch catered by Gip Got Tips, a local eatery owned by a neighborhood resident. The event also includes a fundraiser component, with proceeds going to the Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation. This CDC focuses on housing, economic mobility, and community education for residents, making the event even more impactful.

Stay tuned for an insightful conversation about the Martindale Brightwood Golf Clinic, where the community comes together for a day of golf, camaraderie, and support for a worthy cause.