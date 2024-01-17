Calling all gym rats! Blockhouse Fitness talks personal training programs

Creating Style with Colton: Benefits of working with online coaches

Blockhouse Fitness, situated in Indianapolis, is not just a training program; it’s a mission-driven initiative dedicated to enhancing people’s lives

Focused on physical, mental, and emotional well-being, their personalized approach includes both in-person training and an innovative online coaching service.

Colton Howard, the host of “Creating Style with Colton,” joined us today with Sean Murphy, Certified Personal Trainer and Online Coach for Blochouse Fitness, to share more information and details.

The online coaching service is a great option for out-of-town viewers.

Through the app, you’ll receive a custom workout plan with form videos for each exercise. The plan is personally constructed for you and your goal.

You’ll also receive weekly check-ins. The programs are 4-8 week cycles.

Take a look at the full interview above to see how Blockhouse Fitness can contribute to your journey towards a longer, healthier life. Are you up for the challenge?

We’ve listed the company’s social media accounts below for you to check out and find more information!