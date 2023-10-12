Candy corn or no? A candy expert weighs in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Every year for Halloween people flock to the candy section to get treats to enjoy and pass out.

But there is always one piece of candy that seems to divide opinions more than others, candy corn.

The little triangle shaped, wax textured, sugar morsels seem to invoke an unconditional love or a pure hatred, and no in between.

According to the National Confectioners Association, candy corn is actually on the rise.

In a recent poll they conducted, candy corn came in third place as a top preferred candy. Gummy candies came in second, and chocolate came in a clear number one.

Chocolate remains a strong number one.

Candy as a whole is at the top of it’s game this time of year. NCA says 98% of Americans will hand out chocolate or candy for Halloween.

Candy plays a pretty big role in the economy this time of year as well, Americans will spend an estimated $6 billion on candy for the seasonal holidays.

NCA’s Seasonal Survey was conducted in July 2023 by 210 Analytics, LLC using a self-administered, online questionnaire. The sample of 1,500 individuals mirrors the U.S. population in terms of key demographics, including age, income, ethnicity and region, with an oversample of 500 parents.

According to NCA, candy corn has existed for more than 100 years.

According to legend, a Wunderlee Candy Company employee named George Renninger invented the confection in the 1880s.

The Goelitz Candy Company, now Jelly Belly Candy Company, started producing candy corn around the turn of the century and continues the tradition today.