Capital One, Khan Academy team up for Financial Literacy Challenge

Capital One is partnering with Khan Academy to provide free, quality financial education to all Americans, helping people improve their financial well-being.

To lead this effort, Capital One is launching a challenge to promote financial literacy across the country.

Sanjiv Yajnik, President of Financial Services at Capital One, explained how people can take part in a historic event.

Everyone can help attempt a Guinness World Record for the most people to take an online financial literacy lesson in 24 hours.

To break the record, participants need to complete three financial lessons, which will take about 30 minutes.

This challenge is about more than setting a record—it’s about helping people gain confidence and control over their finances.

Learning about money is the first step to feeling secure and prepared for the future.