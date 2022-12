Life.Style.Live!

Caplinger’s Fresh Catch owner prepares Crab Cake Salad, Shrimp Platter

There was something fishy in the kitchen this morning… and we loved it!

Andrew Caplinger, owner of Caplinger’s Fresh Catch Seafood, joined us Monday “Life.Style.Live!” to share a taste of his shrimp trays, dips, crab cakes and more!

