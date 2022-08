Life.Style.Live!

Caplinger’s Fresh Catch owner prepares Crab Cakes, Shrimp Scampi with Linguini

Crab Cakes & Shrimp Scampi with Linguini is what had our kitchen smelling oh so delicious this morning!

Andrew Caplinger, owner of Caplinger’s Fresh Catch, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to demonstrate how with a single trip to one of his store locations and a little bit of time in the kitchen you can enjoy this amazing meal yourself.

