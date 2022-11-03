Life.Style.Live!

Cardinal Spirits brings back Nocino walnut liqueur after hiatus, shares cocktail recipes to use it

Cardinal Spirits has some exciting product release news!

Their most-requested seasonal spirit, Nocino, a warming and earthy green walnut liqueur will be rereleased on Friday, November 4 after a couple of years on hiatus. Demand is high and bottles are limited. It’s available at the distillery and select bottle shops in Indianapolis (Big Red, etc).

Cardinal Spirits is the craft distillery in Bloomington (Cardinal Spirits, 922 S. Morton St.) that makes award-winning spirits and canned cocktails, sold in 13 states and D.C. Its tasting room in Bloomington offers spirit flights, cocktails and food.

Erica Sagon, director of communications for Cardinal Spirits, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share cocktail recipes their spirits and liqueur are perfect for including the Nocino Milk Punch, Nocino Sour and Nocino Negroni. Here’s more from her below:

Why does Nocino come out just once a year?

The fall release of Nocino all has to do with the harvest schedule of the walnuts — traditionally at the end of June — and the time it takes for those walnuts to steep.

How do you drink Nocino?

It’s terrific on its own, wonderful in cocktails, and otherworldly poured over ice cream! We’ll make a Nocino Sour, my favorite + first cocktail that I make each year when I snag a bottle.

How can I get Nocino?

Release day at Cardinal Spirits is Nov. 4, and select Indianapolis retailers and restaurants will have it soon!

NOCINO SOUR (1 cocktail)

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Cardinal Spirits Nocino

3/4 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1/4 ounce sweet vermouth

3 dashes Angostura bitters

lemon peel for garnish

Directions:

Shake all ingredients except garnish well with ice, then strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with lemon peel.

For more information, click here.