Cardinal Spirits chef prepares ‘Blood Orange Salad,’ ‘Valencia Wings’

Cardinal Spirits has a new spring menu coming to their Bloomington distillery, and Tuesday we got to enjoy two of their new dishes!

Cardinal Spirits Chef Abel Garcia prepared their Blood Orange Salad and Valencia Wings.

The Blood Orange Salad includes toasted quinoa, fennel, Terra Gin vinaigrette, and the Valencia Wings include a chili-crunch and Valencia Triple Sec sauce, and blue-corn cornbread

Cardinal Spirits is located at 922 S Morton St Bloomington, IN 47403.





