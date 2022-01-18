Life.Style.Live!

Cardinal Spirits chef prepares OMG Poutine, Croque Madame

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

The OMG Poutine from Cardinal Spirits definitely had everyone in the studio this morning saying “OMG” because they couldn’t believe how good it was!

Abel Garcia, Cardinal Spirits chef, joined us today along with Erin White of Visit Bloomington, to show us how the OMG Poutine and Croque Madame is made. They also told us about the Bloomington restaurant scene and global cuisine.

OMG Poutine Ingredients:

House-cut fries, La Boite seasoning, 3-cheese mornay, hot sauce hollandaise, sunny eggs (gluten-free)

Croque Madame Ingredients:

Thick butter-toasted brioche, 3-cheese mornay, pork brined in Bourbon Cream Soda, sunny egg

For more information visit, cardinalspirits.com.

