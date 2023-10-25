Carmel boutique brings unique style

CARMEL, IND. (WISH)- There are all kinds of boutiques, but one Carmel boutique is trying to change the game.

It all started when Katy Rhinehart, Kristyn Davidson, and Rodie Zalaznik had just finished playing tennis.

They were sitting around the table talking when they started to brainstorm ways to give people access to more sporty clothing that could also be fashion forward.

That’s when the three of them started Baseline Social. It initially started as a pop-up shop. Eventually, they were able to move into a brick and mortar now located in Carmel.

Baseline Social provides ultra-premium, stylish apparel that combines exceptional performance with contemporary design.

They cater not only to social sports, but women and men’s athleisure wear for everyday style.

They carry designers such as Lacoste, Varley, Cynthia Rowley Sport, Addison Bay, Fenix Sportier, Clare V, as well as Baseline Social branded pieces.

Katy, Kristyn, and Rodie are all moms. They have eight boys between the three of them.

Baseline Social is located in the Carmel City Center at 800 S Rangeline Rd, Carmel, IN 46032.