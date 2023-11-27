Carmel Christkindlmarkt to host ‘Pet Night with Santa’

The most magical season of the year truly comes alive in Carmel…even for your furry friends!

Step into a scene straight out of a holiday movie with a visit to the Carmel Christkindlmarkt!

They’re hosting an event for you and your pets on Dec. 5th and Dec 12th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

That’s not all! There’s so much more happening this year!

Stroll down the Magnificent Monon, filled with festive lights and decorations, creating a picturesque winter wonderland.

For those seeking a classic winter pastime, don’t miss the chance to go ice skating at The Ice at Carter Green, a heartwarming activity for friends and families alike.

As you explore the local shops along Main Street and City Center, you’ll discover a treasure trove of unique gifts, making holiday shopping a joyous experience.

Carmel truly offers something special for every member of the family during the holiday season. Attendees can enjoy the festivities for $11 and $9.

Holidays in Carmel are a magical blend of tradition and celebration, ensuring that every member of the family finds enjoyment in this special time of year.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY THE CARMEL CHRISTKINDLMARKT.