Carmel City Center makes going back to college convenient

Get ready for a delightful Summer Sip & Shop event at the Carmel City Center! On August 5th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Shops at Carmel City Center invite you to join in the fun with a variety of festivities. The plaza will come alive with a DJ setting the mood while visitors can explore sidewalk sales at participating shops and enjoy complimentary white wine and Raspberry Refresher cocktails at select locations, including Bath Junkie, Be.You.tiful NAILS, FlexWerk, and Uplift Intimate Apparel. Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys will also offer complimentary juice boxes for the little sippers!

Kids will have a blast with free airbrush tattoos, and for those seeking relaxation, there’s a donation-based slow-flow outdoor yoga class led by Courtney Summers of The Yoga Studio on the plaza, with all proceeds benefiting Indy Yoga Movement. Make sure to register in advance and bring your mat, towel, and water for this rejuvenating session. Plus, visitors have the chance to win a $75 gift certificate at 14 Districts, Canine Cloud Nine, and Afterglow Market during the Sip & Shop event. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the fantastic shops and restaurants at Carmel City Center, a vibrant downtown destination located off the Monon Greenway, offering the perfect blend of shopping, dining, and enjoyment.