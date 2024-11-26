Carmel City Center celebrates Small Business Saturday with a unique shopping experience

Carmel City Center is gearing up for Small Business Saturday on November 30, encouraging shoppers to support local businesses while exploring unique offerings. The event highlights the vibrant community of independent retailers and services located in the heart of Carmel.

“Small Business Saturday is a great day to give back to the local community and support your favorite small businesses,” said Lindsay Johnson from Carmel City Center. The area boasts a high concentration of independently owned shops, making it an ideal destination for holiday shopping.

Among the highlights available at Carmel City Center are a variety of unique gift options. For children, Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys offers items like the Belgian-designed Happy Hopper dinosaur, available in multiple colors. From Out of the Blue Polish Pottery, shoppers can find three-piece place settings and oval bakers featuring intricate hand-painted designs. Addendum carries Bond No. 9’s exclusive Gold Street fragrance, the only location in Indiana to offer the brand. Fashion lovers can visit L & Spirit Boutique for items such as the Dolce Vita leather boots, and Little Tulip Tree features the Ruched Ruffle Long Sleeve Black Dress, perfect for holiday events or family photos.

The shopping experience extends beyond retail, with Carmel City Center offering restaurants, yoga studios, cycling classes, and home decor shops. “When you shop local, you’re supporting a dream,” said Jim, also from Carmel City Center. She encouraged visitors to make small business shopping a year-round habit but noted that Small Business Saturday is an especially meaningful opportunity to engage with the local community.

For those concerned about parking during the busy holiday season, the Veterans Way Garage offers free parking steps away from the shops, with additional options on the plaza and surrounding streets. “It’s convenient, free, and easy to access,” Jim added.

Carmel City Center is located at the southwest corner of City Center Drive (126th Street) and Range Line Road. Small Business Saturday provides an opportunity to discover the area’s offerings while supporting local entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit CamelCityCenter.com.

SPONSORED BY CARMEL CITY CENTER.