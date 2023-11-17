Carmel City Center: Small Business Saturday

Get ready for Small Business Saturday on November 25th, as Carmel City Center has your holiday shopping needs covered with an array of fantastic gift ideas from their boutique gift shops.

Join Jimia and Lindsay as they showcase some options. Explore six unique gifts from 317 Home, Andrew Porter Fine Clothier, Afterglow Market, Lily & Sparrow Boutique, Addendum, and Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys.

At Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys, you’ll find European-inspired toys crafted from wood and sustainable materials, along with puzzles, crafts, and more.

317 Home offers a wide selection of Annie Sloan products and in-studio workshops.

Addendum boasts a remarkable assortment of tableware, jewelry, home fragrances, lighting, and accessories.

Afterglow Market offers eco-friendly fashions and quality pre-loved clothing. Lily & Sparrow Boutique features a diverse range of women’s styles, from feminine to edgy.

Andrew Porter Fine Clothier specializes in custom garments for the contemporary gentleman.

Carmel City Center, located at the southwest corner of City Center Drive and Rangeline Road in Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant hub with over 20 shops, 9 restaurants, and various service businesses.

Don’t miss out on finding the perfect holiday gifts here!

For more information and a complete listing of shops, restaurants, and services, visit www.carmelcitycenter.com.

Shop, dine, enjoy, and live the Carmel City Center experience!