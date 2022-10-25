Life.Style.Live!

Carmel City Center to host Holiday Sip & Shop event

Grab your wallet, list of who’s been naughty or nice and get going because it’s almost time for the Carmel City Center’s Holiday Sip & Shop event!

Jimia Smith, VP & marketing director of Carmel City Center, and Lindsay Johnson, Sr. marketing coordinator & artistic director, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you need to know about this event.

Join the Shops at Carmel City Center on Saturday, November 5 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. for a Holiday Preview Shopping Event! Visitors can kick-start their holiday shopping with the locally owned merchants at Carmel City Center while sipping on wine and Peppermint White Russians at four of the participating Shops.

Shoppers can also enjoy holiday carols by students from Carmel High School’s Select Sound. Members of Select Sound will be caroling around the Center during the event from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Complimentary wine tastings and Peppermint White Russians will be available at 317 Home, Addendum/MacKenzie-Childs, Fishman Fine Jewelers and The Shop along with some light hors d’oeuvres at select Shops.

Participating Shops will also have special holiday promotions.

During the event, visitors can enter to win a $75 gift certificate at Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys, Lily & Sparrow Boutique and Out of the Blue Polish Pottery when they visit those shops.

About Carmel City Center:

Carmel City Center is Carmel, Indiana’s exciting new downtown and landmark destination on the Monon Greenway. It is the home of the Center for the Performing Arts, Carmel Farmers Market, Carmel Christkindlmarkt and Hotel Carmichael. In Carmel City Center, residents and business professionals need only step out of their front door to access retail, restaurants and entertainment. Visitors enjoy a full day of fun with activities and venues all within walking distance.

