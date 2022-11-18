Life.Style.Live!

Carmel City Center to host Small Business Saturday event next week

SHOP. DINE. ENJOY. LIVE! That’s the motto of the Carmel City Center and it will be even more special next weekend because you can support small businesses while doing all of that.

Jimia Smith, VP and marketing director for Carmel City Center, and Lindsay Johnson, artistic director and senior marketing coordinator, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share everything you need to know about Small Business Saturday and to show off some of the goodies you can find there.

It’s coming up on November 26, and Carmel City Center has you covered with great holiday gift ideas from some of their boutique gift shops!

Smith and Johnson brought in gifts from Bath Junkie, Kits & Kaboodle, Hey Little Diddle Child, Linden Tree Gifts, Out of the Blue Polish Pottery and Uplift Intimate Apparel.

Uplift Intimate Apparel, is a high-quality intimate apparel boutique specializing in professional bra fittings including bras, panties, bridal lingerie, shapewear, nursing bras, sleepwear and men’s underwear.

Featured today: Jane Woolrich handmade chemise and Rya Swan gown with ostrich feathers.

Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys, is a European-inspired toy shop filled with back-to-basic toys made from wood to sustainable materials, puzzles, crafts, pretend play and other gift items.

Featured today: Bruder Wheel Loader construction vehicle.

Hey Little Diddle Child, offers gifts and designer clothing from sustainable, ethical brands for children up to 7 years old in a neutral color palette.

Featured today: Pink Chicken Nutcracker ballet dress, perfect for the holidays!

Linden Tree Gifts, is a gift shop featuring home décor accents, clothing, and accessories.

Featured today: ENewton bracelets that are sure to dazzle!

Bath Junkie, offers a wide selection of phosphate-free bubble bath, paraben and mineral oil-free moisturizers, exfoliating salt scrubs and more

Featured today: Plush Warmies dragon with leopard Warmies neck wrap.

Out of the Blue Polish Pottery, features a full range of pottery, including tableware, baking and serving pieces all hand-painted and handmade in Boleslawiec, Poland.

Featured today: Polish pottery kitchen mixing bowls trio set.

About Carmel City Center:

Carmel City Center is the new downtown Carmel and landmark destination off of the Monon Greenway. Home to over 20 shops, 10 restaurants and many service businesses, you’ll be sure to find the perfect holiday gifts! Carmel City Center is located at the southwest corner of City Center Drive and Rangeline Road in Carmel, Indiana. Surface parking is available on plaza level (accessible from City Center Drive), in the underground garage (accessible from Rangeline Road) and in the Veterans Way Garage located to the south of Carmel City Center.

For a complete listing of shops, restaurants and services visit, carmelcitycenter.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CARMEL CITY CENTER.