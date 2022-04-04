Life.Style.Live!

Carmel Gala raises money for children in need of assistance

The Carmel Youth Assistance Program (CYAP) was formed in Fall 2015 to help strengthen youth and families through community involvement, and it’s still going strong now!

This program provides mentoring, tutoring, financial help and more. Melanie Brewer, Carmel Youth Assistance Program board member and City of Carmel project manager, joined us Monday to share more about their mission and how they community can help support.

One of the biggest upcoming ways for the community to get involved is to attend their upcoming gala and auction or to participate in the auction virtually.

The Carmel Gala: Design Bright Futures 2022 is happening on Saturday, April 30 at the Ritz Charles.

Like other peer Youth Assistance Programs throughout Hamilton County, local volunteers develop and provide access to programs and services that promote positive growth experiences and enhance home and community relationships.

CYAP works in collaboration with the Carmel Clay School District, City of Carmel, and the Hamilton County Superior Court. CYAP is one of six offices serving students and their families in Hamilton County, Indiana.

CYAP provides professional coordination of services and referral services to students and families of the Carmel Clay School District. Casework services to our families are completely confidential. Kids and families are often referred to our services by the schools, police, and court officials.

CYAP connects families and youth to various resources including mentoring, tutoring, mental health supports, food and clothing assistance, financial assistance, and much more!

For more information visit, CarmelGala.org and facebook.com/carmelyouthassistanceprogram.