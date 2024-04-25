Carmel High School presents ‘Cheftacular’ fundraising event

You don’t want to miss out on this experience…it’ll surely be Cheftacular!

Cheftacular is an annual charity tasting event held in the heart of Carmel.

Organized by the Carmel Culinary Boosters, this brings together over 20 teams comprising Professional Chefs and talented students from Carmel High School’s Culinary Arts program.

These teams collaborate to craft innovative tasting dishes that tantalize the taste buds of attendees, competing for the Audience Choice Award and other titles up for grabs.

Cheftacular promises a lively atmosphere filled with live music, a silent auction, and the joy of supporting a worthy cause.

Proceeds from Cheftacular go on to bolster the Carmel High School Culinary Arts program, fuel The Cheftacular Scholarship Fund, and contribute to The Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank, ensuring a positive impact that extends far beyond the event itself.

Join in on the fun on May 6th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Carmel High School for an evening filled with great food and community spirit.

Secure your spot at Cheftacular now by purchasing tickets at https://event.ontaptickets.com/events/cheftacular-2024-5-6-2024.