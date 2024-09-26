Carmel International Arts Festival: A weekend of art and culture

Jill Gilmer, President of the Carmel International Arts Festival Board, joined us to share details about this year’s event. The festival will be held in Carmel’s Arts and Design District during the last weekend of September.

The Carmel International Arts Festival started in 1997 with the mission of “Educating the Community Through the Arts.” It brings together professional artists from Indiana, other states, and even international cities.

Guests can enjoy and buy unique art in categories like jewelry, ceramics, woodwork, photography, and more. Live performances will include the Latvian dance group Ansamble Lielupe, performing the traditional dance Rotaļdancis.

Artists will compete for prizes, and local high school students can win scholarships through their art submissions.

Don’t miss this chance to experience great art and culture at the Carmel International Arts Festival!