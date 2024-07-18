Carmel Jazz Fest 2024: See ‘Premium Blend’ perform live

The Carmel Jazz Festival, a non-profit organization, is gearing up for another exciting year. Held annually in mid-August, this event spans multiple days and stages, filling the city with the sounds of Jazz, Blues, and R&B.

Chaya Reich, Executive Board Director of Carmel Jazz Fest, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event.

The festival, taking place on August 9 and 10, will feature performances from artists like Jared Thompson from Premium Blend.

Thompson highlighted the festival as a great opportunity for musicians and fans to enjoy fantastic music in a beautiful setting.

In addition to the music, the event will feature local vendors, showcasing the best of Carmel’s community. The festival attracts visitors not only from nearby areas but from all over the country.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of food, shop from different vendors, and experience the beautiful parts of Carmel.

The Carmel Jazz Festival promises a memorable experience for everyone involved.