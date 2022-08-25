Life.Style.Live!

Carmel Public Safety Day features firetrucks, music, fun safety activities, more Saturday

This weekend you can find all of Carmel’s Public Safety departments in one place for Carmel Public Safety Day!

This event is your chance to learn vital health and safety information while participating in fun activities.

Tim Griffin, Carmel Fire Department Public Information Officer, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about this event.

It’s happening on Saturday, August 27 at 11611 N Meridian St. Carmel, IN.

There you can see several different displays and presentations by various Carmel City departments and private organizations from the community.

Learn about:

Touch A Truck

Extrication demonstration

Fatal Vision Goggles activity

Inflatable rescue slide obstacle course

Food trucks

MC Axe and the Fire crew concert

Carmel Fire and Police Equipment

Chiropractic Wellness

Household Hazardous Waste

Family Fire Escape Plan

When to use 911

Disaster Kits

Personal Safety, Health, and Wellness

Fire Extinguisher Demos

Home Sprinkler Systems

Water Safety

Military Protection and safety

Car Seat Clinic

Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety

Drinking Water Safety

AND MORE!!

For more information, click here.