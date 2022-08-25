Carmel Public Safety Day features firetrucks, music, fun safety activities, more Saturday

This weekend you can find all of Carmel’s Public Safety departments in one place for Carmel Public Safety Day!
This event is your chance to learn vital health and safety information while participating in fun activities.
Tim Griffin, Carmel Fire Department Public Information Officer, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about this event.
It’s happening on Saturday, August 27 at 11611 N Meridian St. Carmel, IN.
There you can see several different displays and presentations by various Carmel City departments and private organizations from the community.
Learn about:
- Touch A Truck
- Extrication demonstration
- Fatal Vision Goggles activity
- Inflatable rescue slide obstacle course
- Food trucks
- MC Axe and the Fire crew concert
- Carmel Fire and Police Equipment
- Chiropractic Wellness
- Household Hazardous Waste
- Family Fire Escape Plan
- When to use 911
- Disaster Kits
- Personal Safety, Health, and Wellness
- Fire Extinguisher Demos
- Home Sprinkler Systems
- Water Safety
- Military Protection and safety
- Car Seat Clinic
- Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety
- Drinking Water Safety
- AND MORE!!
For more information, click here.