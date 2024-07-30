Carmel Swim Club celebrates Olympic achievements

Maggie Mestrich, director of Business Development for Carmel Swim Club, discussed the club’s achievements and upcoming events. Carmel Swim Club, founded in 1973, focuses on teaching excellence through swimming for life. It offers a competitive swim team for children as young as kindergarten through young adulthood.

Currently, three swimmers and the head coach from Carmel Swim Club are participating in the Paris Olympics. Maggie highlighted the inclusivity and accessibility of swimming, emphasizing that it is a sport that can save lives. She expressed pride in inspiring young swimmers to dream big and reach high levels of achievement.

This morning, club members gathered early to support Drew Kibler, who swam in the men’s 800 freestyle relay. Tomorrow, they will cheer for Alex Shackell in the women’s 200 butterfly. Her brother, Jake Shackell, recently competed in the men’s 400 freestyle, placing eighth.

To celebrate these achievements, the City of Carmel, also known as “Swim City USA,” is broadcasting the final sessions live at Midtown Plaza. Events are scheduled at 2:30 p.m., with giveaways from Speedo.

Maggie showcased some training equipment used by Carmel Swim Club members, such as kickboards and kick sticks, which help swimmers refine their strokes and improve their skills.

She emphasized that Carmel Swim Club focuses on developing young men and women who gain confidence through swimming. Participating in youth sports teaches valuable life skills, such as self-advocacy and teamwork.

Maggie also highlighted the importance of swimming as a survival skill. Carmel Swim Club offers a swim lesson program through the Carmel Swim Academy, which can reduce a child’s risk of drowning by 88%. An evaluation for the competitive program is scheduled for August 14 at 6 p.m.