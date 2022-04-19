Life.Style.Live!

Carmel Symphony Orchestra presents: Five-time Grammy-winning double bassist Edgar Meyer

He’s a five-time Grammy award-winning double bass artist and one of the greatest in the world today!

Edgar Meyer is performing this weekend with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra as part of the final Masterworks performance of the season.

The show is happening on Saturday, Apr 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Palladium.

Janna Hymes, Carmel Symphony Orchestra artistic director, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this show.

Meyer performs with the likes of Chris Thile, YoYo Ma, Bela Fleck and others across genres including classical, bluegrass, newgrass and jazz.

He’ll appear with CSO performing several pieces including one of his own compositions.

The entire performance highlights American composers including Joplin (The Entertainer), Gershwin (Lullaby for Strings, An American in Paris), and Zimmer (Pirates of the Caribbean), among others.

This is the performance CSO was rehearsing with Edgar in Mar 2020 when everything snapped shut due to the pandemic, so it’s an especially poignant concert for everyone involved.

For more information, visit carmelsymphony.org.