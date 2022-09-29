Life.Style.Live!

Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s Hispanic Heritage Month concert happens next weekend

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special concert to open its 47th season.

The show is happening on October 8 at The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Janna Hymes, artistic director for the Carmel Symphony Orchestra, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the purpose of this show, how it’s connecting cultures and more.

Guest artists are composer/pianist/vocalist Clarice Assad (photo attached), and hot-as-a-firecracker local favorites Pavel & Direct Contact!

Immediately following the performance is the UNIDOS After Party, also at the Palladium.

Tickets for the both concert and after party available at CarmelSymphony.org. Ticket buyers will also receive ticket vouchers for tickets to CSO’s Nov 12 Masterworks 2 concert featuring the sensational young violinist Alexi Kenney!

The 2022-2023 season (which runs Oct through May) is CSO’s most ambitious and diverse in its history, among performances scheduled are:

A reimagined Holiday Pops with Josh Kaufman, Leah Crane & Indianapolis Children’s Choir

Serpentine Fire – the Music of Earth Wind & Fire

Respect – a Tribute to Aretha Franklin

The Harlem Quartet

The Best of John Williams – A Tribute Concert

