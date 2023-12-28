Casey’s Cakes: Custom cakes, cookies, and sweets

Casey’s Cakes, owned and operated by the talented baker Casey Morgan, has become a sweet sensation in the Muncie community.

When asked about the inspiration behind starting her business and the driving force behind her career in baking, Casey shares her passion for creating delicious and visually stunning treats.

Her journey as a baker has unfolded within the warm embrace of the Muncie community, where she has evolved and flourished over the years.

Casey’s signature items are the embodiment of her artistry, with a focus on decorating gourmet cakes and sugar cookies.

In addition to running her bakery, Casey is currently participating in “The Greatest Baker” competition, a platform that highlights the best in the baking world.

Casey reflects on her experiences, motivations for entering, and the prospect of victory.

If crowned “The Greatest Baker,” Casey envisions using the platform to further elevate her craft and bring even more sweetness to the lives of her community and beyond.