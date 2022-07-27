Life.Style.Live!

Casey’s New BBQ Brisket Pizza is the perfect smoky summer fix

Summer is the season for backyard barbecues, but some nights you just don’t feel like cooking – right? Enter Casey’s BBQ Brisket Pizza!

The BBQ Brisket pizza starts with Casey’s made-from-scratch dough, topped with barbeque sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, hand-trimmed brisket pieces, jalapenos, red onion and drizzled with creamy ranch. The beef brisket is unsauced, hand-trimmed and dry-rubbed with seasoning then double-hardwood, pit-smoked up to 16 hours for a smoky, sweet yet savory flavor.

As the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S., Casey’s is proud to serve handmade pizzas across its 16-state footprint – including multiple locations in Indianapolis – and is constantly coming up with new offerings to explore unique flavors. This delicious new menu item will be available through the summer for $16.99.