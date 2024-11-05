Bestselling author Cash Nickerson demystifies negotiation in “The Seven Tensions of Negotiation”

Negotiation is a part of daily life, and Cash Nickerson’s new book, “The Seven Tensions of Negotiation,” seeks to demystify the process by offering a structured approach to success in both personal and professional negotiations. Nickerson, a best-selling author, lawyer, professor, and business leader, draws on 40 years of experience and his unique combination of business insights and martial arts wisdom to guide readers through the nuances of effective negotiation.

Nickerson’s inspiration for writing the book came from observing that current negotiation literature often focuses too heavily on collaboration and “win-win” strategies. “When I looked at the literature out there, it just didn’t comport with my 40 years of experience,” he explains. “There was an overemphasis on collaboration and win-win strategies when, in fact, hey, guess what? Everybody wants the same thing sometimes, and you’re not gonna be able to sort of collaborate your way out of it.” Through “The Seven Tensions of Negotiation,” Nickerson addresses the reality that tension is at the heart of every negotiation.

His approach centers on identifying and managing specific types of tension—such as relationship dynamics, power struggles, timing constraints, and process decisions—to determine whether to use competitive or collaborative techniques. “Everyone sort of classifies themselves as like a competitive negotiator or a collaborative negotiator. And the fact is, you have to be good at both,” Nickerson states. By managing these tensions, negotiators can better balance competitiveness and collaboration to reach desired outcomes.

Nickerson believes that achieving a sense of personal ease is key to recognizing when a negotiation is complete. “When you’re tension-free, then you know you’re getting something that’s good for you,” he says. Once tension has subsided, he advises negotiators to let the other side make any remaining decisions. “If you still have tension, you’re not done … make yourself fine, clear yourself, and you can walk away.”

Beyond the boardroom, Nickerson’s advice applies to everyday scenarios—from dinner plans to family decisions. He recommends simple steps to reduce tension: “Take a beat, take a breath, feel the tension. What are you feeling? Then once you know how you’re feeling, assess the other side … ask, listen, observe.” This approach allows individuals to understand the underlying dynamics of any negotiation.

“The Seven Tensions of Negotiation” offers a practical roadmap for navigating one of life’s most common and challenging interactions, making it an insightful read for those looking to strengthen their negotiation skills.

For more information on “The Seven Tensions of Negotiation” and where to purchase it, visit cashnickerson.com or blackstonepublishing.com.

