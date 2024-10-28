Cat Fanciers’ Association to host cat adoption event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA) presents a CFA Allbreed Cat Show & Adoption Event sponsored by Indy Cat Club, to be held at the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds Power Exhibition Hall on October 26th from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

The show will host up to 225 cats from around the world of 45 different breeds, as well as non-pedigreed cats, known as the Household Pet competition.

Vendors selling cat related wares will be present.

There will be a local cat rescue present with adoptable cats, Cuddle Me Cat Rescue, an entertaining cat costume contest on Saturday at 12:30, and Halloween costume judging for children and families at 1pm.

Children are also welcomed to participate in safe trick-or-treating throughout the exhibit hall while admiring the cats. For more information and presale tickets, visit https://indy-cat-club.ticketleap.com/october2024/

The Cat Fanciers’ Association, Inc.™ was founded in 1906 as a not-for-profit association of member clubs and is the world’s largest registry of pedigreed cats.

CFA’s mission is to preserve and promote the pedigreed breeds of cats and to enhance the well-being of ALL cats.

CFA promotes education, responsible cat ownership and proper care to the owners of millions of cats worldwide. CFA and its affiliate clubs work nationally with local shelters to help humanely reduce homeless and feral cat populations and to encourage voluntary neuter/spay of pet cats.

To learn more about the Cat Fanciers’ Association, the pedigreed breeds of cats, or to find the nearest CFA cat show, visit their web site at www.cfa.org