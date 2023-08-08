Catch the whisk-tastic moments with Katy Hawkins at Petie Chou Bistro – Where every bite is a delight!

Are you ready for a culinary adventure that will whisk you away to a world of delectable delights? Look no further than Petie Chou Bistro, where gastronomic wonders come to life! From heavenly soufflés to irresistible pastries, this bistro is a haven for food enthusiasts seeking an unforgettable dining experience.

Join us on a journey of flavors with Katy Hawkins, the Executive Pastry Chef at Won’t Stop Hospitality Inc., as she unveils the magic behind the scenes. Get ready to have your taste buds tickled and your curiosity piqued as we explore the art of crafting soufflés with an unexpected twist. But that’s not all – the second segment promises a live buttery spectacle as we dip and roll our way to perfection with Cinnamon Sugar Scones. If you’ve ever wondered about the secrets behind the flakiest pastries and the most scrumptious cakes, this is your golden ticket!