Celebrate 30 years of sweetness with Wetzel’s new Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz!

Step right up and try Wetzel’s Pretzels’ latest addition to its menu in celebration of its 30th Anniversary, the Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz.

This limited-time pretzel, available from July 8 to October 20, is a fun and festive twist on Wetzel’s iconic pretzels.

The new treat continues Wetzel’s celebratory theme of its 30th Anniversary by delighting guests with innovative products that capture the sights, smells, and tastes of 90’s childhood nostalgia.

Jana Peterson, General Manager at Wetzel’s Pretzels, shared her excitement about the new Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz and the anniversary celebration.

Peterson explained that Wetzel’s Pretzels wanted to create something special for their 30th year.

The Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz perfectly combines the classic taste of funnel cake with a fresh strawberry twist, making it a must-try for both new and returning customers.

Wetzel’s Pretzels has over 400 locations nationwide, making it easy for people across the country to join in the celebration.

To find the closest location, customers can visit www.wetzels.com.

As part of the Anniversary celebration, Wetzel’s is offering a special promotion featuring $1 off the Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz in the Wetzel’s mobile app from July 22nd to August 4th.

This offer gives fans an extra reason to try the delicious new treat and celebrate with Wetzel’s.

Wetzel’s Pretzels continues to bring joy to its customers with tasty, innovative products.

The Strawberry Funnel Cake Bitz is the latest example of how Wetzel’s keeps its menu exciting and fresh.

So, step right up and enjoy this limited-time treat while celebrating 30 years of Wetzel’s Pretzels.