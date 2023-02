Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate an Evening of Modern Magic with Caleb Wiles and Taylor Martin

Magicians Taylor Martin and Caleb Miles joined us today to talk about a special upcoming event. Taylor Martin’s Indy Magic is presenting An Evening of Modern Magic with Caleb Wiles at the District Theatre. The event has two shows on February 17, one at 5:30 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and includes a glass of champagne. You can purchase tickets at IndyDistrictTheatre.org.