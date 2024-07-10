Celebrate Celine Dion tribute with Jenene Caramielo at Feinstein’s

Join the audience on July 12, 2024, for “CELEBRATING CELINE” starring Jenene Caramielo at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael, located at 1 Carmichael Square, Hamilton County, Indiana, 46032. The event will run from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This Friday night performance promises an unforgettable evening. Doors will open at 5:30 PM, giving guests time to settle in before the show starts at 7:30 p.m.There is a $25 food and beverage minimum per guest.

Feinstein’s offers cabaret seating, so purchasing one seat does not secure the entire table. For those wishing to enjoy dinner before the show, it is recommended to arrive early. Dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Once the show begins, the menu will be limited to drinks and desserts.

Jenene Caramielo, vocalist and entertainer, shared more information about the show. She will deliver a stunning tribute to the legendary Celine Dion in this must-see performance.

Accompanied by a live band, her breathtaking vocals will leave audiences awestruck. She will perform iconic songs like “I Drove All Night,” “Power of Love,” and “Courage,” bringing the music of one of the greatest vocalists of our time to life.

Don’t miss this incredible performance. Whether fans of Celine Dion or simply lovers of exceptional live music, “CELEBRATING CELINE” is an event not to be missed.