Celebrate Dominican Independence Day with tunes from Pavel Polanco-Safadit

Pavel Polanco-Safadit is an international Jazz and Latin musician who grew up in the Dominican Republic. Dominican Independence Day is on February 27, and today he played a song called “Compadre Pedro Juan.”

Upcoming performances include Ladies Night Out on Wednesday, March 15th from 7pm – 10:30pm at Regions Tower ($100 per person) and Anderson Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, April 1st at 7:30pm.

To find more information about Pavel and Direct Contact click here.