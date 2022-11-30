Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate holidays with family-friendly fun at Irvington Holiday Open House

Fun and free holiday activities are happening in the Irvington Historic District of Indianapolis on Friday, December 2 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This includes live music, ornament decorating, write a letter to Santa, face painting, Santa meet & greet, Elsa meet & greet, princess and reindeer makeovers, a tree auction and more. Local businesses have decorated 4ft. trees, and all proceeds will be donated to the ICAN food pantry.

Adam Hampton, owner of Hampton Designs Studio & Shop and Irvington Holiday Open House representative, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss what you can expect in Irvington this weekend. Hampton is also responsible for decorating our “Life.Style.Live!” studio for the holidays.

Irvington is a fun place to shop, eat and visit throughout the year, especially around the holidays. There are 15 businesses participating in this event on Washington Street, Audubon and Bonna Avenues.

80,000 guests came out to Irvington for the Halloween festival, and they’re all welcome to come back to celebrate the holidays.

For more information, click here and visit:

adamhamptondesigns.com