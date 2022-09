Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate importance of eating better, together

October serves as Eat Better, Eat Together month to encourage people to share more meals together.

Chef Lauren Van Liew, Food Network Chopped Champion, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share her meal-time inspiration.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com.

THIS SEGEMENT IS SPONSORED BY SOUTHERN PEANUT GROWERS, AND ZATARAIN’S.