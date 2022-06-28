Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate Independence Day at CarmelFest parade

Get ready for all things red, white and blue!

The city of Carmel is celebrating 30 years of its annual 4th of July Parade!

Jeff Worrell, CarmelFest coordinator, has been a volunteer from the very beginning. He joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share what you can expect from this year’s CarmelFest events.

According to the event’s website, “CarmelFest is a beloved annual summer tradition for families and friends throughout Indiana. Come make special memories! Enjoy live entertainment and delicious festival food. Shopping at the unique marketplace. Sit together under the spectacular fireworks. And celebrate our country’s independence at the popular parade!”

For more information and for the lineup of activities, click here and visit:

Facebook.com/carmelfest

Instagram.com/carmelfest

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF CARMEL.