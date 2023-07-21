Celebrate Indy Burger Week with 5th Avenue Grill and Bar

Indulge in the mouthwatering delights of Indy Burger Week at 5th Ave Grill & Bar, where owners Jeff Dees and Josh Goodin are ready to showcase their featured dishes. Prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable experience as they present the Out-n-in smash burger, a delectable combination of flavors that will leave you craving more. If that’s not enough, savor the Surf-n-turf smash burger, a delightful surf-and-turf fusion that will take your burger game to a whole new level. For those seeking a classic Indiana favorite, don’t miss their Handbreaded tenderloin, a true masterpiece of taste and texture. If you’re in the mood for something with a kick, dive into their signature Wings (5th style), an explosion of flavors that will have you coming back for seconds. But that’s not all! During this exciting event, 5th Ave Grill & Bar is offering their delectable burgers at an unbeatable $7, so you can feast to your heart’s content without breaking the bank.

(WISH Photos)

Mark your calendars for an afternoon of fun and community spirit as 5th Ave Grill & Bar teams up with the emerald society and beech grove police department for a Cornhole fundraiser on August 12th at 1 p.m. Supporting a great cause has never been this enjoyable as you engage in friendly cornhole matches while contributing to the community. Indy Burger Week is in full swing, celebrating specialty burger menus and incredible $7 deals from trademark restaurants across Indianapolis. With downtown at the heart of this culinary celebration, you can explore an array of participating restaurants like Louvino, Slapfish, Brothers Bar & Grill, Pier 48, and more.

To enhance your experience, don’t forget to download the Official Indianapolis Burger Week App, where you’ll find additional information and exciting giveaway opportunities. Join the festivities, relish in the flavors, and make unforgettable memories during Indy Burger Week with 5th Ave Grill & Bar!