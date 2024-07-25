Celebrate Indy Burger Week with $7 burgers!

Both owners, Jeff Dees and Josh Goodin joined us to discuss the exciting $7 Burgers event featuring some of Indianapolis’ most delicious restaurants. We hope you’re hungry…because you don’t want to miss this!

This event is all about celebrating America’s sweetheart, the hamburger, with gourmet blends, off-menu specialties, and even beer pairings.

Each participating restaurant and chef will create their unique take on the classic burger.

The goal is to get people to enjoy the diverse food, culture, and love for Indianapolis by encouraging them to eat, drink, and explore new places.

A special feature of this event is the launch of the official Indy Burger Week app.

This app will guide participants to the various restaurants taking part in Burger Week.

By checking into at least four participating restaurants through the app, attendees will be eligible for a special grand prize drawing.

Indy Burger Week aims to attract both hardcore burger enthusiasts and those who appreciate a good, hearty meal.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to enjoy delicious food, discover new dining spots, and celebrate the vibrant culinary scene of Indianapolis.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to indulge in some of the best burgers the city has to offer.

With $7 burgers, unique creations from top chefs, and a chance to win a special prize, Indy Burger Week is sure to be a hit.

Join us in this fun and tasty celebration of food and local culture!