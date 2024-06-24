Celebrate July 4th at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site has two special events during the week of July 4th. These events are perfect for both locals and visitors.

Naturalization Ceremony:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, from 10 – 11 a.m., 100 people from around the world will become American citizens at Indiana’s only Presidential Site. This ceremony is free and open to the public. Judge Sarah Evans Barker will lead the ceremony under a tent on the south lawn. There will also be other speakers, including a descendant of Benjamin Harrison.

Becoming an American citizen during the Fourth of July week at a former President’s home is a big honor. Families, friends, and patriotic Americans are invited to welcome the new citizens. Everyone is encouraged to wear red, white, and blue to celebrate America!

Independence Day Social:

On Thursday, July 4th, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site will host its annual Independence Day Social.

Guests can tour the first floor of the Presidential Site and enjoy ice cream from LiftOff Creamery ($3), lunch from the Coney Lady, and popcorn from Market Square Popcorn.

There will be many family-friendly activities including live music from the White River Jaxx Band, balloon artists, crafts, and a chance to meet animals from the Indianapolis Animal Care Services. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance.

Visitors can learn about President Benjamin Harrison, who started the tradition of asking Americans to hang flags outside their homes, schools, and businesses. If you are in Indianapolis on the Fourth of July, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site offers fun and free activities to keep everyone entertained before the fireworks.

For more details, visit PresidentBenjaminHarrison.org.