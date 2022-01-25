Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate Lunar New Year at Global Village Welcome Center — dancers perform Lion Dance

The Lunar New Year is just one week away now, and they will be celebrating in style over at the Global Village Welcome Center.

Mary Clark, executive director of the International Marketplace Coalition, joined us today with what you can expect from the event. Dancers from the Indianapolis Chinese Performing Arts Inc. also performed to show us a preview of the dance you will see there.

The Global Village Welcome Center will honor the Lunar New Year on Tuesday, February 1 with a celebration including a traditional lion dance and honorary countdown to 2 p.m. The full event will be held from Noon – 4 p.m.

Guests will be able to discover Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Vietnamese traditions surrounding the Year of the Tiger via the Lunar New Year exhibit, currently on display now through Wednesday, Feb. 2. Admission is free.

For more information visit, imcoalition.org.