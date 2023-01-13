Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate MLK Day at Conner Prairie

Conner Prairie is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by hosting an essay contest and a FREE day at the Museum on January 16. Conner Prairie is Indiana’s first Smithsonian Affiliate and one of the most visited outdoor museums in the country.

Brandy Whitaker, Conner Prairie Director of Education, joined us to talk about the museum’s essay contest. The contest invites students to write a piece where they reflect on this year’s MLK Day theme: love.

