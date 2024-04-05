Celebrate mom with the Motherly Love Brunch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Floral Design Lab is hosting an event to honor mothers for Mother’s Day.

The Motherly Love Brunch will be hosted at Butler University.

The brunch will take place Saturday, May 18 at 11:30am.

During the Motherly Love Brunch, you’ll connect with others, discover the joy of creating stunning floral arrangements, and slow down to smell the roses.

The event promises to be a unique experience with a ribbon-cutting and an opportunity to indulge in a brunch spread, listen to live music, and celebrate mom while learning the art of floral design from our engaging instructors.

Immerse yourself in the world of flowers, surrounded by a warm and friendly atmosphere. The Motherly Love Brunch is the perfect opportunity to relax, unwind, tap into your creative side, and celebrate your special moms and mother figures.

Visitors can even nominate their special mom as “Mom of the Year”.

Gather the family and get ready to give mom her flowers.

Reserve your spot today for an afternoon filled with love, laughter, and beautiful blooms.