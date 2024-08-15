Celebrate music, charity, and community with Exit 99 at WAMM Fest

WAMM Fest is an annual event in Greenwood that combines great music with community support. Liz Hall from the Sertoma Club, along with musicians Angie Mert and Brad Owens from the band Exit 99, shared details about the festival. Now in its 15th year, WAMM Fest stands for Wine, Art, Music, and Microbrews, bringing together these elements to raise funds for local charities in Johnson County.

The festival’s proceeds go towards various causes, including the fire department, Quilts of Valor, and scholarships, with the Sertoma Club having donated over $750,000 since its inception, and over $1 million raised through WAMM Fest alone.

Exit 99, performing for the third time at WAMM Fest, offers a diverse setlist that includes country, gospel, rock, and more, ensuring something for everyone in the audience. The band is excited to be part of an event that supports local organizations while providing entertainment.

For more information on tickets and event details, visit wammfest.com.